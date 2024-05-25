Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.39 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.39 billion and $235.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.82 or 0.05431753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,175,543 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

