Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,930,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

