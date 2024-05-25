Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. 33,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 77,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 53.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

