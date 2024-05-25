Cato (NYSE:CATO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Stock Performance

CATO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 196,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,601. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cato has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cato by 46.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

