Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE CLS traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,414. Celestica has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after buying an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $41,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.