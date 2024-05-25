Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 199.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

