C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

C&F Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director George R. Sisson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $39,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

