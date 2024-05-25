Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

SCHW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 6,123,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

