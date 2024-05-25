Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

