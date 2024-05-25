Citigroup Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $170.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.