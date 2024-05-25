Citigroup Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $345.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

