City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $410.45

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.45 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 426.52 ($5.42). City of London shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.40), with a volume of 1,119,760 shares changing hands.

City of London Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,692.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City of London

About City of London

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,492.37). 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

