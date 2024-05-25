Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 37,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,459. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.73 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 41.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 101,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

