Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.09. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 101 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Clean Coal Technologies
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
