Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 70,005 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Custom Truck One Source worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 464,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,588. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

About Custom Truck One Source

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.