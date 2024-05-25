Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.91% of Oxford Industries worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Oxford Industries stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

