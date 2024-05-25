Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,802,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 852,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,905. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

