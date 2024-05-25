Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. 376,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

