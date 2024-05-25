Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,769 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.31. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

