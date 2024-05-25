Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Constellium worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2,745.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 980,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $18,845,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 983.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 562,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 599,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,367. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.