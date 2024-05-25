Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Tecnoglass worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

