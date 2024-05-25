Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $18.83 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $904,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,017,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. 949,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.