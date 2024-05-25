Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 133,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. 405,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.03 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

