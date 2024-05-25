Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Inari Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 127.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,121,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,121,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 1,144,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,085. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

