Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,122 shares of company stock worth $7,671,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

CVLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.60. 184,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,128. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.