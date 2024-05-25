Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

