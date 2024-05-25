Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 45,442 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,442 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,692. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $695,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

