CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.83

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 39732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

CLP Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

