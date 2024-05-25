Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. 1,201,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

