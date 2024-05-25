Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 6.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.52. 192,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,836,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 9.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 212,687 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

