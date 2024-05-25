Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 347,965 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock remained flat at $20.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

