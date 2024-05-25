Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 1,084,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,878. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

