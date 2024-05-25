Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,393. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

