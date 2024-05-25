Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,951 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

