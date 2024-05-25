Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,484. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

