Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,254,000 after buying an additional 231,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,892. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

