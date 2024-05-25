Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,677 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,348. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.89. The company had a trading volume of 174,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

