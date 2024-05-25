Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $356,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,318,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. The stock had a trading volume of 166,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,639. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

