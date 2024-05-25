Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,363,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176,828. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.