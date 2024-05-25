Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,772 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,273. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

