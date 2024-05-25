Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.46. 445,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

