Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after buying an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 13,893,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

