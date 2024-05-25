Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $22,526,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 296,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

