Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX traded up $11.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.32. 347,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock worth $15,285,379. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

