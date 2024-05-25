Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,016,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,840,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,355,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 1,944,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

