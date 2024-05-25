Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

