Commerce Bank Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $118.20. 795,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

