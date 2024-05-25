Commerce Bank Has $13.35 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

