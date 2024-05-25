Commerce Bank Has $209.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $209,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. 7,356,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.