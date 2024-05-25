Commerce Bank Sells 4,557 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. 1,236,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

